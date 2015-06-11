SINGAPORE, June 11 Sepak takraw has been a jewel in the crown of the Southeast Asian Games since its introduction 50 years ago and following the sport's rapid rise over the last three decades, elevation to the Olympic programme is fast becoming a distinct possibility.

The foot-volleyball variant is loved across the region and successfully muscled its way into the Asian Games in 1990, but a top official at its governing body has now hatched an ambitious plan to take sepak takraw to the next level of exposure.

Abdul Halim Kader quickly becomes animated when discussing a sport he has been associated with for more than four decades, but behind the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) secretary general's passion is a drive for greater recognition.

While most of us see the beach as a place to soak up the sun, Abdul Halim believes the sandy surface represents a perfect platform for sepak takraw to make the next step towards joining the elite list of Olympic sports.

The ISTAF is a member of the SportAccord umbrella organisation for Olympic and non-Olympic federations, who plan to launch a World Beach Games by 2017.

"Our Super Series in watched by millions of viewers across the world and we want to build on that," the Singaporean told Reuters on the fringes of the SEA Games on Thursday.

"The World Beach Games will be in Europe, at an as yet unidentified country, and we are working very closely with SportAccord to take sepak takraw to that event," he added.

"We had a meeting here yesterday to work out the framework for a trial of beach sepak takraw before we can develop it further and take it to the Beach Games in 2017."

Mindful of the recent controversy caused by SportAccord president Marius Vizer's disparaging comments about the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Abdul Halim still regards the new event as an opportunity to raise his sport's profile.

'WE WILL BE RECOGNISED'

"The dispute has saddened me but I will continue in my aim to ensure sepak takraw becomes recognised by the IOC during my tenure," he added boldly.

"I fully believe that during Thomas Bach's IOC presidency, sepak takraw will be one of the recognised sports because he is very open and welcomes new events and new ideas. I strongly believe it will happen soon.

"Whether that gets us in the Winter or Summer Games, I don't mind. We would gladly take part in either."

Looking further ahead, Abdul Halim is also confident of getting sepak takraw on the Commonwealth Games roster for the 2022 edition in Durban, South Africa, something Malaysia in particular would be especially keen to welcome.

The birthplace of the sport was once its dominant force but Thailand's rise in the last two decades has seen Malaysia fall behind their neighbours, who are not a member of the Commonwealth but enjoy a near monopoly of all the major honours.

Abdul Halim believes such a dominance is bad for the sport and his work on restrictive measures has ensured other nations could enjoy success to maintain an interest in the pursuit.

"We cannot blame Thailand for the way they train, the way they approach the sport, their science and the teamwork that led them to take over from Malaysia in the 1990s until today," he said.

"If you continue along this trend with one nation winning all the events, sepak takraw will disappear because all the other the countries will cease to develop.

"We decided at the 2009 SEA Games in Laos that any one country can only enter teams in two of the three events for each gender and this has led Cambodia and Myanmar to win golds, proving it to be an extremely popular decision." (Editing by Justin Palmer)