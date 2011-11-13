DOHA, Nov 13 - Syria will take part in December's Arab
Games despite the country's suspension from the Arab League, an
event official told Reuters on Sunday.
"They will participate and we are welcoming all athletes
from the Arab nations," Abdulla al-Mulla, acting director for
ceremonies at the 22-country Doha Games said.
"We never mix up politics with sport, so they are most
welcome to come to Doha. And the confirmation, we have that in
writing from Syria."
Asked if Syria might withdraw from the Dec. 9-23 Games if
the political stand-off between President Bashar al-Assad and
his Arab counterparts worsened, Mulla said: "It's their
decision, but the doors are always open for all the Arab
athletes."
The Arab League was imposing economic and political
sanctions on Damascus and had appealed to member states to
withdraw their ambassadors, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad
bin Jassim al-Thani said on Saturday.
It also called on the Syrian Army to stop killing civilians.
Assad has cracked down on protesters against his rule and the
United Nations says more than 3,500 people have been killed in
seven months of violence in the country.
Some 6,000 athletes are expected at the Arab Games which
will include soccer, swimming, athletics, gymnastics, equestrian
events and basketball.
