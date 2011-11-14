BEIRUT Nov 14 Syrian athletes will
boycott the Arab Games in Qatar next month in protest at the
Arab League move to suspend Damascus and impose economic and
political sanctions, the state news agency SANA said.
The agency quoted a statement from the Syrian Olympic
Committee and General Sports Federation describing the Arab
League decision on Saturday as a "dark spot in its history".
The suspension comes in response to Syria's bloody crackdown
on an eight-month protest movement calling for President Bashar
al-Assad's overthrow.
An event official in Qatar told Reuters on Sunday that
Syrian athletes would be welcome at the Dec. 9-23 games despite
the country's suspension from the league.
Some 6,000 athletes are expected at the Arab Games which
will include soccer, swimming, athletics, gymnastics, equestrian
events and basketball.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon)