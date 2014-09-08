(Adds details, comment)
MADRID, Sept 8 Spanish wind turbine manufacturer
Gamesa said on Monday it had agreed to issue some 25.4
million new shares to raise funds for expansion within the
onshore market, especially in emerging markets, and offshore.
The issue, to be placed through an accelerated book building
process, is equivalent to 9.99 percent of the group's capital
and worth around 250 million euros ($323.50 million) at current
market prices.
"Improved forecasts for the onshore market, especially in
emerging markets, and the entrance into the offshore segment
present additional growth opportunities to those forecast in the
business plan," Gamesa said in a statement to the
market regulator.
In July, Gamesa and France's Areva finalised
their joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and
laid out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market
in Europe by 2020.
The capital rise, expected to be finalised by Tuesday, will
be placed by international banks and insurance companies and
aimed exclusively at institutional and qualified investors,
Gamesa said.
Spanish utility Iberdrola, which currently holds 19.617
percent of Gamesa, said on Monday it plans to partially
subscribe to the capital hike.
(1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez and David
Evans)