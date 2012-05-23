(Corrects spelling of name in headline)
MADRID May 23 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa
has hired engineer Ignacio Martin as new chairman to
replace Jorge Calvet, who has stepped down, the company said on
Wednesday.
Martin is former chief executive officer of CIE Automotive
and has held different roles in companies such as GKN
Automotive Internacional and Alcatel Espana.
Bilbao-based Gamesa reported a first-quarter loss of 21
million euros ($26 million) earlier this month, underscoring a
tough landscape for the wind turbine sector.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
