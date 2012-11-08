MADRID Nov 8 Spanish renewable energy company Gamesa reported on Thursday recurring net loss of 49 million euros ($62 million) for the first nine months of the year.

The wind turbine maker said 9 month sales were up 14 percent on the year to 2.3 billion euros.

Indebted Gamesa said in October it would cut staff and slash output as part of a new strategy to ensure the company breaks even in 2013. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)