UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
MADRID Nov 8 Spanish renewable energy company Gamesa reported on Thursday recurring net loss of 49 million euros ($62 million) for the first nine months of the year.
The wind turbine maker said 9 month sales were up 14 percent on the year to 2.3 billion euros.
Indebted Gamesa said in October it would cut staff and slash output as part of a new strategy to ensure the company breaks even in 2013. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.