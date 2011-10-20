MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters)- Shares of Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa have gained 12 pct in the last two weeks after its technology showcase dispelled doubts over product competitiveness.

Yet wind energy is facing a difficult environment with regulatory concerns, cheap gas, an economic slowdown and financing difficulties in its two main markets of China and the United States hitting the sector outlook for the next two years.

A hoped-for boost to turbine demand from massive planned roll outs in offshore wind turbines, particularly in the UK, could face severe delays as economies look set to face several more years of financial turbulence.

Gamesa has tried to offset flagging demand in mature markets like Spain and stiff competition from turbine makers elsewhere by focusing on rapid internationalisation into other emerging markets, where it has had a degree of success but has struggled to defend its profit margins.

Of 27 analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine, 12 have Gamesa as a "buy", eight recommend "sell" and seven rate the stock a "hold". Their average target price is 6.04 euros per share, compared with the 3.49 euros it is trading at currently.

BUY

Gamesa's decision to focus investments on enlarging its geographical footprint instead of pumping huge sums into developing offshore has been proved right on the company's balance sheet.

Its low debt and the collapse of the company's share price earlier this year make it a potential acquisition target, while key shareholder and client Iberdrola's 20 percent stake in the company is unlikely to dissuade a serious suitor.

"With its relatively low debt, recent technology announcements and growing international footprint, Gamesa could be an attractive target to a Far Eastern competitor seeking expansion, especially if demand picks up," Capital Markets' equity strategist Flemming Barton said.

Gamesa has an enterprise value/EBITDA ratio of 4.2, and is beaten only by Vestas in a comparison of wind turbine pure players.

It is shrugging off its image as world-leader Vestas' poorer cousin after presenting a series of innovative patents to boost efficiency and ease the assembly and maintenance of larger turbines at its recent technology day, where it presented its new 4.5 megawatt turbine.

The company hopes this will give it a foothold in the potentially huge market for offshore and the installation of large land-based turbines in emerging markets.

Gamesa is close to meeting its 2011 targets for wind turbine margins and sales - it already has about 83 percent covered - and will cautiously set more for 2012 with its third quarter results on Nov. 10.

Gamesa's successful internationalisation story, particuarly in India, bodes well for a sector which will need to be geographically flexible.

SELL

Gamesa bears highlight the stock's high price earnings ratio(PER) compared with many of its peers amid a lack of drivers for pure play turbine manufacturers.

At 14.2 times, the company's PER is higher than Vestas and Suzlon, at a moment where pure players in wind are facing tough competition from a host of new entrants which risk turning turbines into a commodity.

"The wind turbine market is facing overcapacity, players must either sell more turbines or boost their profit margins. The problem is that both selling more wind turbines and defending margins is hard work in a saturated market like the one we are seeing," CIMD energy analyst Alvaro Navarro said.

Unlike many wind turbine manufacturers which may be able to rely on their home countries for support in both regulation and contracts for home grown industries, Gamesa had not won a contract in Spain for a year at the last count in June and is facing a new government which may be less renewables-friendly than the last.

Spain goes to the polls on Nov. 20 amid intense pressure to reduce its public deficit. The conservative Peoples Party, which is tipped to form the new government, is a frequent critics of ballooning energy costs related to renewable energy.

Before the general elections, Gamesa will release third quarter results and guidance for what is likely to be another annus horribilis for the global wind sector in 2012. Some analysts believe it is hard to justify buying into the stock before they do. (Editing by David Cowell)