MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters)- Shares of Spanish wind turbine
maker Gamesa have gained 12 pct in the last two weeks
after its technology showcase dispelled doubts over product
competitiveness.
Yet wind energy is facing a difficult environment with
regulatory concerns, cheap gas, an economic slowdown and
financing difficulties in its two main markets of China and the
United States hitting the sector outlook for the next two years.
A hoped-for boost to turbine demand from massive planned
roll outs in offshore wind turbines, particularly in the UK,
could face severe delays as economies look set to face several
more years of financial turbulence.
Gamesa has tried to offset flagging demand in mature markets
like Spain and stiff competition from turbine makers elsewhere
by focusing on rapid internationalisation into other emerging
markets, where it has had a degree of success but has struggled
to defend its profit margins.
Of 27 analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine, 12 have Gamesa
as a "buy", eight recommend "sell" and seven rate the stock a
"hold". Their average target price is 6.04 euros per share,
compared with the 3.49 euros it is trading at currently.
BUY
Gamesa's decision to focus investments on enlarging its
geographical footprint instead of pumping huge sums into
developing offshore has been proved right on the company's
balance sheet.
Its low debt and the collapse of the company's share price
earlier this year make it a potential acquisition target, while
key shareholder and client Iberdrola's 20 percent stake
in the company is unlikely to dissuade a serious suitor.
"With its relatively low debt, recent technology
announcements and growing international footprint, Gamesa could
be an attractive target to a Far Eastern competitor seeking
expansion, especially if demand picks up," Capital Markets'
equity strategist Flemming Barton said.
Gamesa has an enterprise value/EBITDA ratio of 4.2, and is
beaten only by Vestas in a comparison of wind turbine
pure players.
It is shrugging off its image as world-leader Vestas' poorer
cousin after presenting a series of innovative patents to boost
efficiency and ease the assembly and maintenance of larger
turbines at its recent technology day, where it presented its
new 4.5 megawatt turbine.
The company hopes this will give it a foothold in the
potentially huge market for offshore and the installation of
large land-based turbines in emerging markets.
Gamesa is close to meeting its 2011 targets for wind turbine
margins and sales - it already has about 83 percent covered -
and will cautiously set more for 2012 with its third quarter
results on Nov. 10.
Gamesa's successful internationalisation story, particuarly
in India, bodes well for a sector which will need to be
geographically flexible.
SELL
Gamesa bears highlight the stock's high price earnings
ratio(PER) compared with many of its peers amid a lack of
drivers for pure play turbine manufacturers.
At 14.2 times, the company's PER is higher than Vestas and
Suzlon, at a moment where pure players in wind are facing tough
competition from a host of new entrants which risk turning
turbines into a commodity.
"The wind turbine market is facing overcapacity, players
must either sell more turbines or boost their profit margins.
The problem is that both selling more wind turbines and
defending margins is hard work in a saturated market like the
one we are seeing," CIMD energy analyst Alvaro Navarro said.
Unlike many wind turbine manufacturers which may be able to
rely on their home countries for support in both regulation and
contracts for home grown industries, Gamesa had not won a
contract in Spain for a year at the last count in June and is
facing a new government which may be less renewables-friendly
than the last.
Spain goes to the polls on Nov. 20 amid intense pressure to
reduce its public deficit. The conservative Peoples Party, which
is tipped to form the new government, is a frequent critics of
ballooning energy costs related to renewable energy.
Before the general elections, Gamesa will release third
quarter results and guidance for what is likely to be another
annus horribilis for the global wind sector in 2012. Some
analysts believe it is hard to justify buying into the stock
before they do.
