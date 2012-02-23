* 2011 net profit 51 mln eur vs 55 mln f/cast by Reuters

MADRID, Feb 23 Spain's Gamesa cut its guidance for 2012 wind turbine sales on Thursday in a measure it said was necessary to maintain current levels of debt, sending its shares down 6.6 percent and underscoring the tough landscape for its sector.

Gamesa lowered its 2012 target to 2,800-3,200 gigawatts from 3,000-3,500 and also forecast a sales margin of below 4 percent.

This compared with a previous forecast for a sales margin of 4-5 percent and disappointed investors who said they were hoping for a margin of between 6 and 7 percent by 2013.

"Investors want growth in volumes and profitability to justify current ratios, but growth is only coming at the expense of increasing debt," Alvaro Navarro, equity analyst at Intermoney Valores in Madrid said.

By 0904 GMT, Gamesa's shares were down 6.6 percent at 2.86 euros.

The Spanish firm's sales rose 10 percent to 3.0 billion euros in 2011, helped by diversification into markets like Brazil and India, but debt totalled 710 million euros.

Danish rival Vestas released a full-year loss and soft guidance earlier this month, forcing the chief financial officer and chairman to step down.

Net profit at Gamesa rose 2 percent to 51 million euros. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and Mike Nesbit)