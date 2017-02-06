EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS Feb 6 EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 13 whether to approve a deal by German engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker.
The companies sought approval on Monday, European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. The EU competition body can either clear the deal with or without concessions or it can open a lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns that the merger may harm consumers and rivals.
Siemens announced the deal to combine assets in June last year, which will give it a 59 percent stake in Gamesa. The venture will combine its strength in offshore windpower and Gamesa's leading position in emerging markets. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.