* Gamesa says in talks with Siemens over wind power merger
* New firm would be world's top wind farm manufacturer
* Shares in Gamesa jumped 18.8 pct on Friday
By Andrés González and Alexander Hübner
MADRID/FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German engineering firm
Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa
are considering a deal that could create the world's
biggest wind power business, the Spanish company said on Friday.
Siemens is dominant in the renewable offshore market but
relatively weak onshore and has struggled to make wind power
profitable.
Gamesa is especially strong in emerging markets where it
expanded when the Spanish government cut subsidies to clean
energy producers in 2013.
The value of Gamesa shares has grown 17-fold over the last
three years. They jumped another 19 percent on Friday as news
spread about a potential deal between the two companies, first
reported by Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial.
El Confidencial said Siemens had contacted Iberdrola
, which holds 19.7 percent of the Spanish renewables
company, over the plan.
Spokespeople for Iberdrola and Siemens declined to comment.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Goldman Sachs was advising Siemens. Two separate sources said
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were advising Gamesa.
"It is roughly a merger of equals. Pending the final
valuations, Siemens would have slightly more than 50 percent
while Gamesa's shareholders would retain the rest," one of the
sources said on condition of anonymity.
The source said the new entity would be headquartered in
Spain.
The new firm would overtake Denmark's Vestas to
become the world's biggest wind farm manufacturer by market
share, present in both the mature North-American and European
markets and fast-growing markets like India, Mexico and Brazil.
Siemens has had mixed fortunes with wind power and
renewables. In the fiscal first quarter through end-December,
orders were up 44 percent, but profit fell 37 percent to 51
million euros ($55 million).
In contrast, Gamesa expects double-digit sales growth
through 2017, when it hopes to sell 3,500-3,800 MW of capacity,
up from an estimated 3,100 MW in 2015, chairman Ignacio Martin
told Reuters in November.
It is not clear how any deal would affect the offshore wind
turbines joint venture that Gamesa signed with French nuclear
group Areva last year, the source said.
Most analysts were pleased by the plan, saying the deal
provides scale, cost synergies and geographic diversification.
But analysts at Barclays were cautious.
"Given Siemens' mixed track record in managing its own wind
business to date (quality issues, execution problems), we would
need to see some convincing points on how a potential new
combined entity would be better run," they said in note, adding
that they didn't believe the timing was right for Siemens.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
