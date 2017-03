MADRID, March 4 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa reached a deal with Banco Santander's Mexican unit to jointly develop various wind farms projects in the Latin American country with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts, Gamesa said on Tuesday.

Gamesa and Santander will each take a 50 percent stake in a new joint venture to develop and build the turbines, the firm also said in a notice to Spain's stock market regulator.