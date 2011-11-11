(Net profit rises 20 pct to 30 mln euros, below f/cast)
MADRID, NOV 11 Spanish wind turbine
manufacturer Gamesa said on Friday it expects to sell
between 3 and 3.5 gigawatts of wind turbines in 2012, of which
it has already 1.0 gigawatts commited as of November.
Net profit rose 20 percent to 30 million euros ($40.7
million )in the nine months to September from a year ago,
slightly below forecasts for 33.4 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 11 percent to
83 million euros, but also slightly below forecasts for 85.6
million.
Gamesa will hold a conference call with analysts at 1300
GMT.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Judy MacInnes)