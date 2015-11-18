* Spanish wind specialist eyes solar sector in India
* Gamesa sees double-digit sales growth through 2017
* Sees temporary slowdown in China wind next year
* Firm to continue strong focus on cost management
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 18 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa
is seeing booming sales in emerging markets, expects
double-digit sales growth through 2017 and plans investments in
solar and off-grid power generation in India, its chairman said.
In India, where Gamesa started activities only five to six
years ago, it expects turbine sales adding up to 900 MW this
year, and in Brazil, where the company had no business four
years ago, it expects sales of 650 MW this year.
Fast growth in emerging markets will help Gamesa reach its
target of selling 3,500-3,800 MW of capacity in 2017 from an
estimated 3,100 MW this year, Ignacio Martin told Reuters.
In China, Gamesa expects to sell 450 MW this year, but sees
a slowdown next year as sales this year were boosted by
accelerated wind investment ahead of expected subsidy cuts.
Emerging markets accounted for nearly 70 percent of Gamesa's
sales of 2,623 MW in 2014, with 34 percent in Latin America, 26
percent in India and 9 percent in China.
The United States and Europe each account for about 15
percent, but sales growth in Gamesa's traditional southern
European strongholds has slowed following the 2008 financial
crisis, which sent Gamesa looking for growth overseas.
Martin said Gamesa is now the top wind turbine vendor in
India, China and Mexico and number 2 in Brazil.
Martin said besides boosting onshore wind sales in new
markets, Gamesa sees huge potential in solar and off-grid
generation.
"The cost of solar is falling quickly and we believe it
could be an interesting market for Gamesa," Martin said.
He said the most promising solar market was India, which has
year-round sun and huge power demand.
"We prefer to start with solar in India. After that we will
decide whether we move to other geographies," he said, adding
that Gamesa will only move ahead with solar if it can earn
returns similar to its wind business.
Gamesa does not plan to manufacture solar panels but would
focus on developing solar farms, though Martin said it will
probably start manufacturing inverters, which turn solar-panel
direct current into alternate current.
Martin said Gamesa already has solar orders for about 10 MW
and that moving to 100 MW could go quickly.
Early next year, Gamesa also plans to launch an off-grid
power generation system that will combine a wind turbines and/or
solar panels with diesel generators to reduce the cost of power
for offgrid villages and remote industrial sites such as mines.
"We want to deploy this technology in different geographies,
starting in India," he said.
Martin, a 60-year-old former auto industry executive, is
bringing cost-management procedures from mature industries to a
company that for 15 years focused mainly on meeting roaring
demand.
"There was a lot of potential for internal improvement in
every aspect, and that process is still going on," he said,
adding cost is now the main sales driver in the turbine market.
Gamesa's stock has risen about 15-fold since Martin took the
helm in 2012. This year it is the best performer in the
ThomsonReuters Global Renewable Energy Equipment index,
, up 108 percent.
(Editing by David Evans)