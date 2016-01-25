MADRID Jan 25 Talks on a possible joint venture between Spanish wind farm manufacturer Gamesa and U.S. SunEdison Inc have stalled, a Gamesa spokeswoman said on Monday.

Gamesa said July 2 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt.

The joint venture was expected to have been signed at the end of last year. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)