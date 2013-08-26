* Gamescom attracts 340,000 visitors
* New Microsoft, Sony consoles highlights
* Wards off growing trend of companies holding own events
By Harro Ten Wolde and Christiaan Hetzner
COLOGNE, Germany, Aug 26 Videogames maker
Electronic Arts knows that in the Vatican there are more
than just a few soccer fans thanks to customer feedback for its
flagship sports title FIFA Soccer mined from connected gamers
all over the world.
Game developers such as EA, Activision Blizzard,
Ubisoft and Sony are sitting on a treasure
trove of client data that enables them to reach the right target
group at the right time, yet every year in August they still
flock to the Gamescom in Cologne to meet gamers in person.
Spanning an area the size of some 20 soccer pitches,
Europe's largest videogames trade fair opened its doors on
Thursday. It has been growing steadily every year and the 2013
convention with 340,000 visitors not just surpassed its
predecessors but far exceeded the expected 275,000.
"The brilliant part about this show is, it is the equivalent
of real live Twitter," said David Rutter, executive producer of
EA's FIFA soccer videogame.
"We have a coding room here in the venue. Fans who like our
games come in and play. We ask what they like, what they don't
and we instantly can make the changes."
Adding to Gamescom's appeal this year was that visitors,
willing to queue for half an hour or more, could try out two
brand new consoles that will only be available from November -
Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4.
The Cologne show is the first opportunity for gamers to
actually play the games after they were unveiled two months ago
at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.
"We are experiencing a banner year for console gaming, the
kind that we've not had for a while," said Steve Bailey, games
analyst at research firm IHS.
"This is when the value of E3 and Gamescom is at its peak,
as a loudhailer platform not just for the dissemination of
information, but of projecting a sense of eventfulness."
The convention doesn't just serve as a promotional stage to
showcase new games to consumers but also attracts managers from
major manufacturers looking to do business. Product placement in
videogames is a billion dollar market - one that carmakers for
example can't afford to miss out on.
"We have a full schedule of appointments in Cologne, meeting
both partners with whom we already are in close collaboration as
well as new game developers interested in a creative exchange of
ideas," said Claudia Mueller, head of Entertainment Marketing at
BMW, whose Z4 coupe features prominently in the online racing
game "Auto Club Revolution".
Located at the centre of Europe along the continent's main
trade routes, Germany has a long history of trade shows
including the Book Fair and IAA autoshow in Frankfurt as well as
the IFA in Berlin, Europe's biggest consumer electronics show.
Germany hosted 649 conventions in 2012, ranking it second to
the United States, according to data from ICCA, a global
association for the trade fair industry.
Business tourism in Germany generated 57.2 billion euros
($76.7 billion) in 2012, figures from the national tourist board
DTZ show. In that year 2.6 million trips from European countries
were made to shows and exhibitions in Germany, a 9.2 percent
increase from the previous year.
MEET AND TWEAK
Gartner technology analyst Brian Blau said Gamescom had been
able to ward off a growing threat from tech companies like Apple
, Google and SAP, who stage their own
trade shows to ensure their message is not diluted by media
coverage of their biggest competitors.
"These brands get 100 percent of your attention during these
days. At a convention you have to share the stage with lots and
lots of other brands," Blau said.
"But what impressed me about Gamescom was the sheer size of
the whole thing - it's just a gigantic place - and the magnitude
by which the games companies put on their shows," he explained.
Publishers also use the spectacle surrounding Gamescom to
beef up their social media presence with fresh content for their
fan base. EA Sports has over 20 million followers of its FIFA
Facebook page.
"With these events we generate a lot of traffic on our
social networks," EA's Rutter said.
"We have a tremendous fan base. The people are hungry for
content," Activision Blizzard Publishing Chief Executive Eric
Hirshberg said.
But nothing beats the personal contact with the customer.
"In the midst of the development process, when we have our
noses pressed against the screens looking at the pixels, it is
good to take a step back," Hirshberg added.
"It is great walk around in the booth, watch real-live
gamers play your stuff what is still in development and you can
still make tweaks."
To keep gamers interested the Cologne fair is looking at
opportunities to include other media such as the movie industry
and television, said the Gerald Boese, chief executive of
Koelnmesse, the Cologne trade fair operator.
"There are so many cross-overs between the gaming sector,
movies and television, that it would justify those sectors being
present here."