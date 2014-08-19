(Adds analysts' comment, details)
Aug 19 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of videogame products, said Chief Executive
Paul Raines underwent an unexpected surgery last week for a
small cancerous brain tumor.
Raines, who will be undergoing chemotherapy, will restrict
his travel during the expected six week of treatment, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1BxwaFG)
GameStop also said the six-week treatment period will not
interfere with Raines' "continued leadership" of the company.
Raines, 50, was GameStop's chief operating officer from
September 2008 to June 2010 before moving into his current role,
according to the company's website.
The company is unlikely to bring in an interim CEO as
Raines' treatment lasts only weeks and not months, Wedbush
Securities analyst Michael Pachter told Reuters in a mail.
Since Raines took over as CEO, GameStop's shares have nearly
doubled. But the stock has lost some of those gains this year as
game software sales remain weak at a time when the company's
used-game business, its most profitable, faces new competition
from Wal-Mart.
During the treatment period, some of Raines' duties may be
taken over by President Tony Bartel and Chief Financial Officer
Rob Lloyd, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Capital Markets analysts
David Magee wrote in a note.
"... We view his (Paul Raines') expected timely return
(later this fall) as important to GameStop's ongoing success,"
Magee added.
The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on
Aug. 21.
GameStop's shares were marginally up at $41.05 by midday.
They closed at $40.65 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)