May 10 GameStop Corp same-stores sales plummeted 12.5 percent and earnings dipped in the first quarter, as the U.S. retail chain struggled with slowing videogame hardware and software sales.

The company, which announced rudimentary earnings ahead of fuller results to be unveiled May 17, reported earnings of 54 cents a share in the first quarter. It had announced earnings of 56 cents a year earlier.

It blamed the quarterly sales slide to the lack of blockbuster game launches. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak in San Francisco)