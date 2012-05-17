* Q1 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.54

May 17 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said its profit and sales dropped in the first quarter as it struggled to cope with slowing videogame hardware and software sales.

Net income fell to $72.5 million, or 54 cents per share, from $80.4 million, or 56 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $2.00 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $2.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GameStop, which competes with Britain's Game Group Plc , said same-store sales plunged 12.5 percent, when it released preliminary earnings last week. It blamed the quarterly sales slide to the lack of blockbuster game launches.

U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software fell 32 percent in April, after similar declines throughout the first quarter, according to market research firm NPD.

Games software sales declined 42 percent last month, NPD said.

Sales of traditional video game products such as consoles have weakened globally as gamers turn to lower-priced online offerings and spend more time on their tablets and phones.

Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop closed at $20.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)