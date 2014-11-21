NEW YORK Nov 21 GameStop Corp's shares
fell 13 percent on Friday, a day after the company posted
disappointing quarterly results, and its options attracted
bearish bets as traders appeared to be preparing for a further
slide in the share price over coming months.
Shares of GameStop, the world's largest retailer of video
game products, closed down $5.68 at $37.86 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange and contracts volume on its options surged
to 104,000, or seven times the norm.
On Thursday, GameStop spooked investors by reporting results
well below analysts' estimates, hurt by a delay in the release
of its "Assassin's Creed Unity" video game and flagging
videogame software sales.
A large options spread with 16,200 GameStop puts each at the
$33 and $37 strike prices, set to expire on Jan. 17, traded on
Friday.
It appears that the trader was rolling forward a position in
the puts at the $37 strike price, possibly opened in early
October, to a lower strike price, said Fred Ruffy, options
strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
If so, the action expresses concerns about additional losses
for the video game retailer over the next few months, Ruffy
said.
GameStop puts outnumbered calls on Friday by a ratio of
3.5:1, well towards the higher end of its range this year,
according to Trade Alert data.
A relatively high put-to-call ratio typically signals a
bearish sentiment for the stock.
GameStop shares have lost more than a fifth of their value
for the year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Gunna Dickson)