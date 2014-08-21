(Adds details on sales and revenue)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 GameStop Corp on
Thursday reported its quarterly revenue surged by 25 percent
over the prior year, topping expectations, buoyed by the success
of new game releases as well as solid sales of gaming hardware
from Microsoft and Sony Corp.
Revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 2 rose to
$1.73 billion. Wall Street on average had expected the U.S. game
store chain to report revenue of $1.65 billion. Shares of the
company gained 6.2 percent to $43 after-hours, from a close of
$40.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Titles such as Ubisoft`s "Watch Dogs" and Nintendo`s "Mario
Kart 8" drove a 15.6 percent gain in new software sales and a
21.9 percent gain in comparable-store sales. Strong demand for
Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's Playstation 4 helped new
hardware sales more than double.
Net earnings for the second quarter more than doubled to
$24.6 million, or 22 cents a share, from $10.5 million, or 9
cents a share, a year earlier.
For its fiscal third quarter, GameStop forecast comparable
store sales growth of 1 to 5 percent. It maintained its outlook
for fiscal 2014 diluted earnings per share at $3.40 to $3.70.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)