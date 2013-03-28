UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a nearly 50 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by its mobile and digital businesses.
Profit rose to $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, from $174.7 million, or $1.27 cents per share a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company's revenue fell marginally to $3.56 billion.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.