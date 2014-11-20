BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
Nov 20 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the delayed release of action game Assassin's Creed Unity.
Net income dropped to $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $68.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue fell to $2.09 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.