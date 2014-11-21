* Sees FY profit of $3.40-$3.55/shr
* Q3 revenue falls marginally
* Shares down 11 pct after market
By Abhirup Roy
Nov 20 GameStop Corp posted quarterly
revenue and profit well below analysts' estimates as the delayed
release of "Assassin's Creed Unity," and flagging videogame
software sales more than offset high demand for PlayStation 4
and Xbox One consoles.
Shares of the world's largest retailer of video game
products fell 11 percent in extended trading after it also
lowered the upper end of its full-year profit forecast on
Thursday.
Release of "Assassin's Creed Unity," developed by France's
Ubisoft Entertainment SA, was delayed by about two
weeks and hit stores in North America only on Nov. 11.
GameStop narrowed its fiscal 2014 earnings forecast to
$3.40-$3.55 per share from $3.40-$3.70.
Sales of new game software fell 34.4 percent in the quarter
as year-ago period included hit games such as Grand Theft Auto V
and Battlefield 4.
Games such as "Destiny" and "The Evil Within," which were
launched in October, sold 42 percent fewer units, compared with
a year earlier, market research firm NPD said in an e-mail.
"I would anticipate that we will begin to see software
growth as early as the fourth quarter and definitely in the
first quarter of next year," President Tony Bartel said.
Sales of older games, however, continued to drop.
"There was a 58 percent Xbox 360 and PS3 hardware and
software that we experienced year-to-date which is greater than
what we anticipated," Bartel said.
Sales of new hardware jumped 147.4 percent, driven by demand
for Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp's
Xbox One.
"These consoles have had a great start as cumulative sales
are currently over 70 percent higher than the combined first
year totals of Xbox 360 and PS3," the NDP report said.
GameStop's net income dropped to $56.4 million, or 50 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $68.6
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company's revenue fell to $2.09
billion from $2.11 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.2 billion of
profit of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)