Jan 13 Video game retailer GameStop Corp
said December comparable store sales rose 4.4 percent, driven by
higher demand for games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,
Grand Theft Auto V and Far Cry 4.
Shares of the world's largest retailer of video game
products rose about 10 percent to $36 in extended trading.
New software sales grew 5.8 percent during the nine-week
holiday period ended Jan. 3, the company said on Tuesday.
.
Sales in the mobile & consumer electronics category rose 28
percent.
(Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)