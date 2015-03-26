Germany investigating 20 Turks on suspicion of spying -Die Welt
BERLIN, April 5 German authorities are investigating 20 Turkish citizens on suspicion of conducting espionage in Germany, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
March 26 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a 5.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower hardware demand during the holiday shopping season.
Net income rose to $244.1 million, or $2.23 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $220.5 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.
Total global sales fell to $3.48 billion from $3.68 billion. Comparable store sales fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5 Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion worth of the internet retailer's stock annually to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, which aims to launch paying passengers on 11-minute space rides starting next year.
BRASILIA, April 5 Brazil's President Michel Temer would veto clauses of a bill that would force Uber Technologies Inc drivers to register with city authorities and turn the ride-hailing app into another form of conventional taxi service, a presidential aide said on Wednesday.