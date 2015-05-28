BRIEF-Buckle anticipates fy 2017 capital spending of about $25-$30 mln
* Anticipates capital spending of approximately $25.0 to $30.0 million during fiscal 2017 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oi1Z4e Further company coverage:
May 28 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the releases of games such as "Evolve" and "Mortal Kombat X".
Net income rose to $73.8 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $68 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Global sales rose to $2.06 billion from $2.00 billion. Comparable-store sales rose 8.6 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Anticipates capital spending of approximately $25.0 to $30.0 million during fiscal 2017 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oi1Z4e Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)