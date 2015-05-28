* 1st-qtr profit $0.68 vs est $0.59/share
* Forecasts 2nd-qtr profit of $0.21 -$0.25/share
* Shares up 5.3 percent in extended trading
(Adds analyst, executive comments, details)
By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan
May 28 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of video game products, reported
better-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong sales
of new releases such as "Mortal Kombat X" and "Evolve" and an
increase in mobile game downloads.
GameStop's shares rose 5.3 percent in extended trading after
the company also forecast a second-quarter profit largely above
analysts' average estimate.
The company forecast a profit of 21 cents to 25 cents per
share for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting 21 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Retail sales of "Mortal Kombat X" ranked number one among
NPD Group's games in April.
GameStop has its hopes pinned on the June release of
"Batman: Arkham Knight", the latest in the "Batman" Arkham"
series by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
"I do see console sales really remaining constant," GameStop
COO Tony Bartel said in an interview. "I do think we are going
to continue to see a strong hand held performance which is
something that we definitely saw in the first quarter."
New video game hardware sales rose 0.3 percent to $439.7
million in the first quarter ended May 2 while sales of new game
software rose about 10 percent.
According to a report by market research firm NPD, U.S.
sales of video game hardware fell 4 percent in April, while
software sales were up 13 percent.
Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop said first-quarter revenue
rose 3.2 percent to $2.06 billion. Comparable-store sales rose
8.6 percent.
Revenue from its mobile and consumer electronics business
rose about 34 percent to $136.8 million.
Net income rose to $73.8 million, or 68 cents per share, in
the first quarter from $68 million, or 59 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of 59 cents per share on
revenue of $2.01 billion.
"The outperformance is driven by new software sales, that's
one of the primary reasons...given that main concern on the
stock is the impact of digital download on new software sales,"
SterneAgee CRT analyst Arvind Bhatia said.
The company also raised its full-year earnings per share
forecast by 3 cents to $3.63-$3.83 to reflect fewer outstanding
shares.
GameStop's shares closed at $40.92 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)