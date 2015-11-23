Nov 23 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of video games and related products, reported a
3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of
new gaming software and hardware.
Net income fell to $55.9 million in the third quarter ended
Oct. 31, from $56.4 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, it made a profit of 53 cents, compared
with 50 cents, as it had fewer shares outstanding.
The company's total revenue fell to $2.02 billion from $2.09
billion.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)