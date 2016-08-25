Aug 25 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video games, reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of new gaming software and hardware.

Net income rose to $27.9 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $25.3 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell to $1.63 billion from $1.76 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)