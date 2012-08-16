BRIEF-Terex says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of KoneCranes Plc
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
Aug 16 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said its profit and sales dropped in the second quarter as it struggled to cope with slowing sales of hardware and software.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said sales fell 11.1 percent to $1.55 billion.
The net income dropped to $21 million, or 16 cents per share, from $30.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
* State Street Corporation reports 16.6 percent passive stake in Lockheed Martin Corp, as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lGXQc2) Further company coverage: