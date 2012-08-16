Aug 16 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said its profit and sales dropped in the second quarter as it struggled to cope with slowing sales of hardware and software.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said sales fell 11.1 percent to $1.55 billion.

The net income dropped to $21 million, or 16 cents per share, from $30.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.