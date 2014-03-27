Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
March 27 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, reported a 3.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by demand for new game consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.
However, the company's net profit fell to $220.5 million, or $1.89 per share in the three months ended Feb. 1 from $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.56 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.