* 2nd-qtr revenue $1.76 bln vs est. $1.74 bln
* Profit $0.31/share vs est. $0.24
(Adds COO comments; updates shares)
By Lehar Maan
Aug 27 GameStop Corp said it expected
robust revenue growth in the second half, helped by a strong
slate of video game releases and growth in its mobile and
consumer electronics businesses.
The world's largest retailer of video games and related
products said on Thursday it expected its fourth quarter to be
particularly strong as highly-awaited games such as "Star Wars:
Battlefront" and "Fallout 4" are scheduled for launch.
However, the company does not expect to benefit much from
new launches in the current quarter as most releases are
scheduled for the later part of the quarter, Chief Operating
Officer Tony Bartel said.
Activision Blizzard Inc's "Destiny: The Taken
King", Microsoft Studios' "Halo 5: Guardians" and Ubisoft's
"Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" are set to be released in the
third quarter.
"Halo 5: Guardians" will initially be launched only on
Microsoft's Xbox One console, Bartel said. The company had
benefited from the launch of "Destiny" on various consoles in
the third quarter last year.
GameStop's shares were down slightly at $46.15 in extended
trading, after rising about 5 percent earlier.
The company reported higher-than-expected revenue and profit
for the second quarter, helped by strong sales in its mobile and
consumer electronics business and new releases such as
"Batman: Arkham Knight" and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt".
"Batman: Arkham Knight", the last installment of Warner Bros
Interactive Entertainment's "Batman Arkham" trilogy, was the top
video game by units sold in June, the month it was launched,
according to market research firm NPD Group.
GameStop's net income rose to $25.3 million, or 24 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1 from $24.6 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue rose nearly 2 percent to $1.76 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24 cents per
share and revenue of $1.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
GameStop also raised its full-year profit forecast for the
second time to $3.66-$3.86 per share from $3.63-$3.83 to reflect
fewer outstanding shares.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Kirti Pandey)