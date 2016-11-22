UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video games, forecast a bigger-than-expected decline in same-store sales for the crucial holiday quarter, as more players switch to downloading games on their consoles.
The company said on Tuesday it expected sales at established stores to fall between 7 percent and 12 percent in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a 7.1 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
GameStop's net income fell to $50.8 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $55.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell to $1.96 billion from $2.02 billion, the third straight decline.
The numbers were in line with the company's preliminary estimates released earlier this month.
GameStop had then cut its full-year profit forecast, citing lower-than-anticipated sales of games released in October. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: