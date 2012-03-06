ZURICH, March 6 Swiss fund manager GAM Holding said it was somewhat optimistic for the coming year even though in 2011 assets under management fell 9 percent to 107 billion Swiss francs as weak markets depressed asset values and clients pulled money.

"We have reason to be cautiously optimistic. Markets remain volatile, but the investment performance of our funds has notably improved since the beginning of the year," Chief Executive Johannes de Gier said.

"Steady moves towards a resolution of the European fiscal crisis should benefit market sentiment and ultimately our business results," he also said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)