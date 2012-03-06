* Sees better sentiment in 2012 as euro debt crisis eases

* Swung to 95 mln Swiss franc net less in 2011

* Clients pulled money due to risk aversion, weak markets (Adds background, detail)

ZURICH, March 6 Swiss fund manager GAM Holding said it expected a better year given its funds' performance had improved, as it reported that it swung to a loss in 2011.

"Steady moves towards a resolution of the European fiscal crisis should benefit market sentiment and ultimately our business results," chief executive Johannes de Giber said on Tuesday.

GAM said assets under management fell 9 percent last year as weak markets depressed asset values and clients pulled money. It saw net outflows of 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($4.2 billion), compared with inflows of 8 billion francs in 2010.

The dividend was unchanged at 0.50 franc.

A 235 million franc non-cash charge against the carrying value of its stake in Artio pushed the group to a net loss of 95 million francs, compared with a profit of 10.2 million in 2010. Assets under management fell to 107 billion francs from 117.8 billion. ($1 = 0.9114 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)