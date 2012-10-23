ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss group GAM Holding said assets under management rose 5.1 percent in the third quarter, helped by rising markets and inflows into hedge funds and retail products.

That helped offset outflows from its funds of hedge funds, meaning assets under management climbed to 116.8 billion Swiss francs ($126 billion), also boosted by the acquisition of a majority stake in Arkos Capital, GAM said on Tuesday.

"Although we still believe the inflow is in lower margin funds, we will positively review our estimates also with regards to performance fees," Vontobel analysts said. "We expect the (share) buyback to be supportive for the stock going forward."

GAM said it had bought 20.5 shares under its 2011-14 buyback, or half the 41.3 million limit under the programme. GAM has 183 million shares outstanding, according to Reuters data.

Its shares were up 0.8 percent to 12.90 francs at 0950 GMT.

GAM flagged a possible turnaround in its funds of hedge funds business - its largest and most profitable unit until the financial crisis ravaged assets, which have slumped by more than 80 percent of their peak as clients sought out less risky, more liquid assets.

GAM also said pressure from withdrawals by clients at former owners Julius Baer and UBS was slowing. GAM was bought Julius Baer in 2005. GAM Holding, comprising GAM and the retail product unit Swiss and Global (S&G) began trading separately from Baer in October 2009. ($1 = 0.9259 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)