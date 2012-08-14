* Assets under management climb to 111 bln Sfr

* Demand faltering for risky, high margin funds

* GAM expects client risk aversion to continue

ZURICH, Aug 14 Profit at GAM Holding slid 30 percent in the first half as risk-averse investors shifted money into low margin investments from more complex and profitable products like hedge funds.

Underlying net profit fell to 70.2 million Swiss francs ($72.2 million) from 100.4 million a year earlier on lower revenues despite a doubling of performance fees, which are levied on client profits in exotic investments.

"Unless market conditions improve dramatically, we expect uncertainty to persist and to continue to impact client behaviour," said GAM chief executive Johannes de Gier.

"This in turn will make demand for investment strategies and asset classes erratic and difficult to predict."

Assets under management rose 4 percent from the end of 2011 to 111.1 billion Swiss francs on solid market performance combined with just under 1 billion francs of net inflows to the group and mildly positive currency movements.

Investors poured 3.5 billion francs into the group's retail products division, Swiss and Global, where margins are typically tight. However, clients pulled 1 billion francs from the GAM unit, once one of the world's largest fund of hedge funds shops.

GAM said inflows were particularly strong in absolute strategies, which aim to produce positive returns through market cycles, as well as in emerging market and catastrophe bond strategies, while clients backed off from equity strategies and hedge funds.

($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)