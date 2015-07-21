July 21 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc , which leases real estate to casino operators, said it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc 's real estate assets in a deal that gives the assets an enterprise value of $4.75 billion.

Pinnacle shareholders will receive 0.85 GLPI common shares per Pinnacle shares for the real estate assets, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)