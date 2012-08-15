By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 15 MGM Resorts International
is battling to expand to Maryland even as race track
owners and local casino operators try to block the international
gaming giant from opening in the state.
Both Maryland's House of Delegates and Senate voted to
approve new gaming expansion legislation on Wednesday that would
open competitive bidding for a sixth gaming license in the
state's Prince George's County.
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, who has said it will
generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state, quickly
signed the measure, which now must be approved by voters in a
November statewide referendum.
MGM Resorts International already has an agreement
with developer Peterson Cos to build a casino in National Harbor
near the Washington, D.C. riverfront.
But the proposed expansion has raised the ire of Penn
National Gaming Inc., a company with a little more than
half the market capitalization of MGM, which operates the
Hollywood Casino and Rosecroft Raceway harness horse race track,
both in Maryland.
Penn National, headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania,
has long wanted a gaming license to add slot machines and
revitalize Rosecroft, but now says those plans are scuttled due
to a "back-room" deal involving MGM and National Harbor.
"It's pretty clear to us that the fix is in, in Maryland
which is shocking," said Penn National CEO Peter Carlino on a
recent call with analysts.
"You can appreciate that this will be a very dramatic fight
and we're ready for that," he added.
Penn National Gaming reported spending $877,4333 on Maryland
lobbyists between November and April, according to the State
Ethics Commission. MGM was not listed among the employers who
spent $50,000 or more lobbying state officials.
MGM officials acknowledged that they lobbied the governor,
who spearheaded the gambling expansion bill.
MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren has said he plans to invest about
$800 million in National Harbor, creating 2,000 construction
jobs and up to 4,000 permanent jobs.
MGM spokesman Gordon Absher, denied there were any backroom
deals and said, "This bill, and the Maryland process in general,
has always had competitive bid.
MGM's plans also faces opposition from the Cordish Cos,
which just opened the largest casino in the state, Maryland
Live!, in the Arundel Mills Mall shopping Center, located south
of Baltimore.
If approved by the voters, the measure would pave the way
for Maryland's largest gambling expansion since 2008, when
voters voted approved a ballot measure for slot machines at five
locations.
"A basic premise of any potential changes to gaming laws in
Maryland, especially the addition of a potential new sixth
mega-casino, should be fairness to the existing licensees such
as us that have made massive investments based on the state's
current rules," Joe Weinberg, managing partner for Cordish Cos
said in a statement this month before the special legislative
session began.
The original bill was amended to appease existing casino
operations by giving them deeper tax breaks.
In addition to Maryland Live! and Penn National's Hollywood
Casino in Perryville, track Ocean Downs operates a casino in
Berlin, Maryland.
Lakes Entertainment is planning a casino at the Rocky Gap
Lodge and Golf Resort in Cumberland. Caesars Entertainment Corp
is planning a $300 million Harrah's casino in Baltimore.