KUALA LUMPUR Nov 6 Malaysian builder Gamuda
Holdings has offered to buy out fellow shareholders in
highway toll operator Kesas Holdings for 875 million ringgit
($276 million).
Gamuda, which owns 30 percent of Kesas, said in a statement
released to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange late on Monday that
it wants to pay cash to buy out three other investors in an
offer that expires Nov 18.
Markets were shut on Tuesday for a national holiday. Shares
in Gamuda were 0.2 percent lower at 4.88 ringgit by 0124 GMT on
Wednesday, while the broader market fell 0.3 percent.
The other shareholders in Kesas, which runs a 35-km
expressway in central Selangor state, include the Selangor state
government's economic development corporation, with a 30 percent
stake.
Investment holding company Amcorp Properties and
state-run investment fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd are the
remaining shareholders, each owning 20 percent.
($1 = 3.1740 Malaysian ringgit)
