KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia has shortlisted
five companies including China's Sinohydro Group Ltd
and Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd to bid for a 7
billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) tunnelling project for a railway
line, The Edge newspaper said on Friday.
A joint-venture between Malaysian construction groups Gamuda
Bhd and MMC Corp Bhd has also been
shortlisted along with two other unidentified companies from
Japan and China, the newspaper added citing unidentified
sources.
Gamuda-MMC was awarded the management role of the project
last December.
The tunnelling project is part of a $11.5 billion mass rapid
transit development -- Malaysia's single largest infrastructure
job to date -- which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the
nation's capital.
A Gamuda spokesman had no immediate comment on the report
while MMC could not be reached.
($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)