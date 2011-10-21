KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia has shortlisted five companies including China's Sinohydro Group Ltd and Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd to bid for a 7 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) tunnelling project for a railway line, The Edge newspaper said on Friday.

A joint-venture between Malaysian construction groups Gamuda Bhd and MMC Corp Bhd has also been shortlisted along with two other unidentified companies from Japan and China, the newspaper added citing unidentified sources.

Gamuda-MMC was awarded the management role of the project last December.

The tunnelling project is part of a $11.5 billion mass rapid transit development -- Malaysia's single largest infrastructure job to date -- which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the nation's capital.

A Gamuda spokesman had no immediate comment on the report while MMC could not be reached.

($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)