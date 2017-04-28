April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and
a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander
Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court
filing.
The value of the winning bid was about $390 million,
according to a person familiar with the matter who requested
anonymity to discuss the matter.
Camping World and the liquidators plan to operate at least
17 Gander Mountain stores as a going concern, according to the
source.
The consortium also won all of Gander Mountain's
intellectual property and its Overton's boating business, the
source added.
Gander Mountain declined to comment. Camping World did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
