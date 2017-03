Jan 9 Ganger Rolf ASA :

* Said on Thursday Fred. Olsen Renewables AS, owned 50/50 by Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf, is considering the possibility of bringing partners into its operational UK onshore wind farm portfolio

* UK onshore wind farm portfolio is of about 433 MW installed capacity

* Said no decision had been made and further information will be provided as appropriate

