WASHINGTON Dec 16 Gannett Co Inc can move ahead with its purchase of Belo Corp as long as the deal does not include KMOV-TV, a television station in St. Louis, antitrust enforcers at the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The station would give Gannett a dominant position in the St. Louis area if it were part of the deal, resulting in higher prices for advertisers, the department said in a statement.

The department said it had filed a proposed settlement in court that, if approved by a judge, would resolve its competitive concerns.