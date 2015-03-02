March 2 USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc said it had reached an agreement with Carl Icahn resulting in the activist investor withdrawing his nominations to the company's board.

Icahn, who owns about 6.6 percent of Gannett, nominated two directors in January, saying he was concerned about decisions the company may make in anticipation of the proposed spinoff of its print operations from its TV and digital properties.

Gannett said on Monday that directors of the new publishing company would be elected annually and special meetings could be called only by investors holding at least 20 percent of the company. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)