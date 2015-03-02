(Adds details about agreement, Icahn statement and background)
March 2 USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc
said it had reached an agreement with Carl Icahn
resulting in the activist investor withdrawing his nominations
to the company's board.
Icahn, who owns about 6.6 percent of Gannett, nominated two
directors in January, saying he was concerned about decisions
the company may make in anticipation of the proposed spinoff of
its print operations from its TV and digital properties.
Gannett said on Monday that directors of the new publishing
company would be elected annually and special meetings could be
called only by investors holding at least 20 percent of the
company.
Icahn has agreed not to nominate directors or present
stockholder proposals for consideration at Gannett's or the
soon-to-be spun off business's annual or special meetings, the
company said in a filing with regulators. (1.usa.gov/1GGRN7Z)
Icahn also agreed not to acquire or own more than 15 percent
of Gannett's or the spun-off business's voting securities.
Icahn said in a statement he was "very pleased" with the
agreement.
He said any poison pill adopted by the spun-off business
will not have a trigger below 20 percent. (bit.ly/1M3CM3a)
Gannett said in August it would separate its slow-growing
print business operations, including USA Today, from its digital
properties that include classified listing sites Cars.com and
CarrerBuilder
Icahn has also recently signed agreements with Manitowoc Co
Inc and eBay Inc that give him board
representation.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)