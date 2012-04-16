* Q1 EPS $0.28 vs. $0.37 yr-ago
* Total revenue down 2.6 pct in line with analysts' forecast
* Publishing advertising revenue down 8.4 pct
April 16 Gannett Co reported on Monday
that first-quarter revenue fell 2.6 percent, dragged down by
weak advertising sales at its newspapers, and earnings fell
further.
The largest newspaper chain the in U.S. said on Monday that
total revenue was $1.22 billion, roughly in-line with analysts'
average expectations of $1.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Publishing advertising revenue declined 8.4 percent to
$551.4 million.
Gannett, which owns several newspapers, including USA Today,
as well as broadcast television stations, reported first quarter
earnings per share of 28 cents, down from 37 cents per share in
the year-ago period.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba)