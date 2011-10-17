* Q3 total revenue $1.27 bln, meets Wall Street view

* U.S. newspaper ad revenue down 9.3 pct

* Q3 adj EPS 44 cents, matches Wall Street view

* Shares down 8.4 pct (Adds executive comment, updates share price)

By Jennifer Saba

Oct 17 Gannett Co (GCI.N) reported a severe decline in advertising revenue at its newspaper division, pointing to a pullback in consumer and business spending.

While the largest U.S. newspaper chain by circulation met Wall Street's revenue and profit expectations, shares fell 8.4 percent in Monday trading on concerns about its deteriorating newspaper business and its ability to keep cutting costs.

Gannett trimmed operating expenses by 4 percent in the third quarter in part due to job cuts.

In the United States, where Gannett publishes USA Today, third-quarter advertising revenue was down 9.3 percent on declines in the automotive and real estate categories.

Gannett sees no improvement in fourth quarter newspaper advertising revenue either.

"We are not seeing anything substantially different that what we have seen in the prior quarters," said newly installed Gannett Chief Executive Gracia Martore during a call with analysts and investors. [ID:nN1E7951YY]

"The overall decline in print media will prevent Gannett's top line to return to growth," said Joscelyn MacKay, an analyst with Morningstar, who added the results were not surprising given that consumers and businesses are spooked over worsening economic conditions.

Publishing advertising revenue, which also includes the company's UK newspaper division, represents almost half of Gannett's revenue. Total newspaper advertising revenue fell 8.5 percent to $591.7 million.

Broadcasting revenue decreased almost 6 percent to $174.3 million.

Digital revenue rose 10 percent driven by higher revenue at the online employment site CareerBuilder.

Still, digital revenue represents only 14 percent of total revenue. "It has a long way to go before it ends up driving total revenue," MacKay said.

Total revenue fell 3.5 percent to $1.27 billion, matching analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter were 44 cents, also in line with analysts' average forecast.

"I think this was a discouraging quarter even though they made consensus," said Edward Atorino, an analyst with Benchmark Co. "Newspaper (ad) revenue is very very discouraging." (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Derek Caney, John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)