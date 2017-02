* Gannett president Gracia Martore will serve as CEO

* Dubow took a prior medical leave in 2009

Sept 15 Gannett (GCI.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Craig Dubow is taking another medical leave of absence to address a prior condition, the newspaper and broadcast company said on Thursday.

Gannett President and Chief Operating Officer Gracia Martore will serve in his place as principal executive officer.

Dubow also took a medical leave in 2009. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gary Hill)