BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Oct 21 Gannett Co Inc reported a 4 percent slip in third-quarter revenue to $1.25 billion on Monday because of declines in advertising sales, mainly at its newspaper properties.
Publishing revenue dropped 3.6 percent to $858.1 million on a 6 percent decline in advertising revenue.
At its broadcast TV station divisions, total revenue fell 15 percent to $198.5 million because it did not benefit from Olympic or political advertising as it did in the third quarter last year.
Net income for the quarter was $79.7 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $133.1 million, or 56 cents per share, for the same quarter last year.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.